DAVIS, Joan Maureen (Joan) (nee Johnston). Born September 18, 1927. Passed away on March 16, 2020. On Monday afternoon we lost our Mother, Grandma and sister. Beloved daughter of the late George and Clarice Johnston, loved wife of the late Cliff Davis and loving mother to Mark (late) and Jenny-Melinda. Joan is survived by siblings Yvonne and Bruce as well as her beloved grandchildren Bryce, Kirsty, Riley and Tyler. Rest now Mum, you were much loved and will be forever missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2020