MAYHEW, Joan Maureen (nee Glover). Passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Owen. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise, Ian and Leanne. Treasured Granny of Andrew, Katie and Malakai, Cameron and Ella. Our memories of her will remain with us always. A service will be held at The All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland 2.30pm Wednesday 12th June 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 7 to June 8, 2019
