MATHESON, Joan Valerie (nee Palmer). On 21 February 2020 peacefully after a short illness, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Reverend Roy; mother and mother-in-law of Ross, the late Ian, Andrew and Sue, Stephen and Kathy; grandmother of Kirsten and Grant, Alastair and Jasmine, Grace, Finn; great-grandmother of Elliot, Zachary. A private cremation has been held, and a commemoration will be held in Hamilton at a later date. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital and Selwyn Sprott Village. Messages to PO Box 10425, Wellington 6143.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020