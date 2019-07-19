Home

Joan Mary O'SULLIVAN

O'SULLIVAN, Joan Mary. Passed away peacefully at CHT Rest Home and Hospital, Waiuku, on 17th July 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mary and John O'Sullivan, sister and sister-in-law of John (late) and Marion O'Sullivan, Dominic (late) and Kathleen O'Sullivan and Aunt of Joanne, Claire, Ann, Peter, Catherine, Terry, Patricia and Gregory. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Fund, PO Box 112, Waiuku, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. "A dedicated servant of the community who gave much of her time to Church, school, council and St John's". Rosary for Joan will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kent Street, Waiuku on Monday 22nd July at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, 23rd July at 11.30am, followed by burial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019
