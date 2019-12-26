Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Pyes Pa
Joan Marie (Tempero) LAIRD

LAIRD, Joan Marie (nee Tempero). Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Views on 24th December 2019. Loved partner of Ray. Dearly loved Mum of Fiona, Vicky, Suzanne, Annette, and Pam. Loving Nana of her 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. "A joyful, kind women of incredible strength and unconditional love". A service for Joan will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Saturday 28th December at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to Laird Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga 3110.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
