GRANT, Joan Marie (formerly McMullen, nee Ryan). On 2 February 2020 peacefully in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy James Grant (Jim) and the late Edmund Bernard McMullen (Ted). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Nicholas Fisher, Carmel and Simon Molloy. Dearly loved grandmother of Joseph Fisher and Gala Collier, Rosalie and Anthony Stephens, Justine and Mathew Harvie. Loved great- grandmother of her 6 great-grandchildren. Loved step-mother of the Grant children and their families. May she rest in peace. Grateful thanks to Mercy Parklands for their wonderful care. A private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020