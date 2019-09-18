Home

Joan Margaret (Carey) De RENZY

Joan Margaret (Carey) De RENZY Notice
De RENZY, Joan Margaret (nee Carey). On Sunday, 15th September 2019. Aged 86. Wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother of Bill, Mary and Sarah and their partner and husbands, Heather, Grant and Mike. Loved Granny Joan to Daniel and Sarah, Fergus and Kate, Meg, Finnbar, Thomas and George. Great grandmother to Claire and Nathaniel. A service to acknowledge and celebrate Joan's life will be held in Te Awa Lifecare, The Wool Shed, 1866 Cambridge Road, Cambridge, Saturday, 21st September at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications c/- the De Renzy family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



