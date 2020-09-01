Home

BULL, Joan Margaret. Peacefully on Saturday 29th August 2020, aged 95. Loved daughter of the late Forbes and Lyla White. Much loved wife of the late David. Cherished mother and mother in law of Peter and Denise, Ian and Helen. Adored grandmother of Mark, Kate, Simon, James and Juliet. Loved great grandmother of Olly, Jasper and Sophie. A service for Joan will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane at 2pm on Thursday 3rd September followed by a private cremation. Communications please for the Bull family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane 3120, or an online tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
