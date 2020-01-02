|
|
|
ANDREWS, Joan Margaret. Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on 1st January 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Garth. Loved mother and mother in law of John and Karen and Malcolm Larsen. Loved grandma of Matthew, Jan-Louise and Nicola. Great grandma of Harlow. Loved friend of David, Lesley and Ben. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held on Saturday 4th January at 11am at the Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Hamilton. Any correspondence for the Andrews family may be sent c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020