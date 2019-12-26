Home

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
MOLES, Joan Louise. Passed away on 24th December 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Ron and treasured mother of Pamela and Brendon Fitzpatrick, Heather and Jeff King and Jennifer Fraser. Loved Nana of Ryan, Michael, Emma, Sam and Bradley. We will miss you forever. A service for Joan will be held at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Matamata on Monday 30th December at 11am followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Moles family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400. (FDANZ)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
