DENT, Joan Louise. On Wednesday 24th July 2019, peacefully at Mary Shapley Rest Home, Whakatane; aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Charles. Cherished and much loved mother and mother inlaw of Florence, Allan and Sue, Ray and Dawn, Brenda and Barry (deceased) McDonald. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 10. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane at 11am on Monday 29th July followed by burial in the Returned Services Section of Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Hospice EBOP, PO Box 275, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Dent Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019