Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan DENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Louise DENT

Add a Memory
Joan Louise DENT Notice
DENT, Joan Louise. On Wednesday 24th July 2019, peacefully at Mary Shapley Rest Home, Whakatane; aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Charles. Cherished and much loved mother and mother inlaw of Florence, Allan and Sue, Ray and Dawn, Brenda and Barry (deceased) McDonald. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 10. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane at 11am on Monday 29th July followed by burial in the Returned Services Section of Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Hospice EBOP, PO Box 275, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Dent Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.