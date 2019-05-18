Home

LINN, Joan. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 12 May 2019. Aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Malcolm. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Diana and James. Treasured grandmother of BJ, Lance, Michael, Matthew and Zoe; great-grandmother of Carlos, Jerome, Phoebe, McKayla, Stella, Oisin, Paige, Honor, Taylor and Andre. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private service has been held. Communications for the Linn family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
