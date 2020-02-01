Home

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Parish of St Francis & St Therese
Point Chevalier
Joan Lillian TURNER


1925 - 2020
TURNER, Joan Lillian. Born April 11, 1925. Passed away on January 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at Selwyn Village, Auckland. Much loved wife to Harry, loving mother to Maurice, adored nana to Julian, Francis and Gabriel and great grandnana to Oliver, Leo, Mila and Luis, special and loving aunt to Lesley and family. Proud Liverpudlian and devoted Catholic, she will be sadly missed by all of her family and always in our hearts as we remember her humour, compassion and love. Thanks to the staff at Ivan Ward Centre Selwyn Village for their kind and loving care. A service in her memory will be held 6 February, 10:30AM at Parish of St Francis & St Therese in Point Chevalier. All welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
