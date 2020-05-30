|
|
|
BROWN, Joan Lilian. Passed away unexpectedly on 26 May 2020 in Huntly, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roly. Loved mum of Karon, Susan and Lisa, and special friend to Ken. Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Together again with the love of her life, Roly. The family wish to thank the Staff of Kimihia Resthome for the care and support of their Mum. A family service for Joan was held on Friday. All communications to the Brown Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020