Joan Lesley (Fenton) BATKIN

BATKIN, Joan Lesley (nee Fenton). On May 13th 2020 peacefully at Ambridge Rose Manor, Pakuranga. Aged 98 years. Adored wife of the late Warren, and dearly loved Mother of Rodger and Touzelle. "At rest" Many thanks to the caring staff. The Family would like to invite friends to a small service 11am on Wednesday the 20th May 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Cnr of Ridge Rd and Vincent St. Howick, Auckland. Please be aware in the current situation of social distancing rules. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Alzheimers New Zealand P.O.Box 11288, Manners Street, Post Shop, Wellington 6142 would be much appreciated. Messages to Howick Funeral Home 35 Wellington St Howick, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
