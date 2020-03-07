Home

KILGOUR, Joan On March 5th 2020 Peacefully at Radius Waipuna Rest Home, Mt Wellington,in her 90th year with family by her side, loving her till her last breath. Wife of the late Stedman and Mother of Wayne, Joanne and Sandra. Nana to Meredith , Natasha, Benita, James, Kristy, Kael and Aiden. Great grandmother of 8 plus many others who she has helped along her journey. You will be in our hearts forever. As per Joan's wishes no funeral will be held, however Nana will be at her homestead McCrae Road, Mt Wellington today Saturday and tomorrow Sunday for those wishing to pay their respects. Ensom Funeral Services 161 Barbarich Drive, Stonefields, Mt Wellington. 09 5246765



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
