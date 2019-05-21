|
ADAM, Joan Kathleen (nee Houghton). On Sunday 19th of May 2019 our beautiful, loving, resilient Mum, Nana, Great Nana and friend passed away, aged 92, surrounded by family and so much love. Cherished wife of the late Gordon Adam. Deadly loved mother of Peter, Margaret, Rosalin (deceased), Sue and Heather. Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A special place in all our hearts. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in the Church of St George and St John, 30 Domain Road, Whakatane at 1:30pm on Thursday 23rd May, followed by a burial in the Hillcrest New Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In celebration of Joan's life please wear colourful clothing. Messages please to the Adam Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
