LEWIS, Joan Katherine Dark. Passed away peacefully on 11 September 2019, aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Treasured mother of Powell and the late Bronwyn. Mother-in-law of Rae and Barbara. Much loved Nana of Kim and great Nana of Kara, Matthew, Renee and Ben. Great great Nana of Jude, Jago, Sonny and Boston. She will be greatly missed by all. A service for Joan will held at the Eden Village Chapel, 28 View Road, Mt Eden on Monday 16 September at 11.00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019