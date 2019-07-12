|
JOHNSON, Joan. Our darling Mum Joan Johnson, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, 9th July 2019. She was the most beautiful and adored Mother of Susan, Pamela, Barbara, Jean and Janet. Loved by her son-in-laws Dave, Aaron, Peter and her dearest friend Ron. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian and loved stepmother of Fran, Mark and Kate. Our thanks to all doctors and specialists who lovingly cared for Mum over the years. We will be having a private family celebration of Mum's life. Messages to: Susan, 1 Stout Terrace Cromwell. "I think I shall always see the skies more lovely than the trees." Cared for by AFFINITY FUNERALS Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019