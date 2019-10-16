|
GALLACHER, Joan Isabel. Sadly passed away after a long illness on 15 October 2019. Wife of the late Jack Gallacher. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Judith and Grant, Nana to Shaun, Loren, Adam, Jenn, Caitlin and Courtney, Great Nana to Olivia, Aunty Joan to Christine and Ian. She was our devoted mother and Nana as well as a champion apple pie maker. We all loved you dearly and will miss you. We hope you are finally at rest. Thanks to the staff at CHT St Johns for their loving care. At Joan's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019