Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Matthews Catholic Church
Silverdale Road
Hamilton
Joan Irene MAGUIRE


1931 - 2020
Joan Irene MAGUIRE Notice
MAGUIRE, Joan Irene. 10 October 1931 - 7 October 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Joseph Maguire. Loved twin sister of Shirley, sister of the late Valerie, Elizabeth, and Maureen; sister-in-law of the late Ron Page, the late Maurice Meads, and Tony Barbarich. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. All communications to the Maguire Family c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247. Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at St Matthews Catholic Church, Silverdale Road Hamilton, on Saturday 10 October 2020 at 11.00am. to be followed by her burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
