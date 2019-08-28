Home

GREEN, Joan Irene. Born on February 14, 1938, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. Treasured wife of Michael (21 May 1936 - 1 November 2011), dearly loved mother of Joanna, Sally, Jacquie, and Melissa. Very loved also by her grandchildren Olivier, Saskia, Stella, Lorenzo, Lea, William, and Hugo, her sons-in-law, siblings and extended family. A heartfelt thank you from her family for all the love and support over the years. Cards and letters may be addressed to The Family of the late Joan Green, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday, August 29), at 10.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
