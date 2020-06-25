Home

Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manurewa Methodist Church
WATKINS, Joan Helene. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 23 June 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Jim for 65 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Alan Upson, Gillian and Bill Armitt. Proud Nana of Lauren and Paul, David and Megan. Grateful thanks to the staff at Ward 5, Middlemore Hospital for their care and kindness to Joan and the family. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in Manurewa Methodist Church, corner Great South and Alfriston Roads on Saturday 27 June, at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020
