Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan OLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Helene (Bull) OLSEN

Add a Memory
Joan Helene (Bull) OLSEN Notice
OLSEN, Joan Helene (nee Bull). Died peacefully with family at her side at Kumeu Village Rest Home on 7th September 2019 aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Allan, Paul and Catherine, Angela and Grenville, and Jon and Julie, and adored Nanna to her eight grandchildren and great-grandson. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kumeu Village for their loving care of Joan. Donations in Joan's name can be made to Starship Foundation or CCS Disability Action. A service for Joan will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at 12.30pm Thursday 12th September. Communications to the Olsen Family c/- Morrison Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.