|
|
|
OLSEN, Joan Helene (nee Bull). Died peacefully with family at her side at Kumeu Village Rest Home on 7th September 2019 aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Allan, Paul and Catherine, Angela and Grenville, and Jon and Julie, and adored Nanna to her eight grandchildren and great-grandson. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kumeu Village for their loving care of Joan. Donations in Joan's name can be made to Starship Foundation or CCS Disability Action. A service for Joan will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at 12.30pm Thursday 12th September. Communications to the Olsen Family c/- Morrison Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019