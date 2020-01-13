Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Natural Funeral Company
120 New North Road
Eden Terrace
Joan Helen (Underdown) FLANAGAN

Joan Helen (Underdown) FLANAGAN Notice
FLANAGAN, Joan Helen (Underdown). Peacefully passed away on the 9th of January 2020, after a long illness that was well fought. Much loved mum of Peter, Odean, Aaron, and Angela and loved mother in law of Nicole. Her love of her Grandchildren Suzy, Robert, Flint, Samuel, and Chloe was very dear to her. We are forever grateful for her care and compassion at Lynton Lodge Hospital. Be free mum you are in no more pain. Rest In Peace with the lord. A service will be held on Friday 17th of January at 11 am, at The Natural Funeral Company, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace. The Natural Funeral Company Ph 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
