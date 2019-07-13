Home

HAWKINS, Joan. Born June 30, 1923. Beloved wife of the late Cliff. aged 96. She passed away in Kawerau on July 8, 2019. Loved mother / mother-in-law of John and Suzanne, Roger and Wendy, Lynda and Dave, Kate and Laurie. Aunty to Susan, Jimmy, Suzanne and Mark. Grandma to Kylie, Vanessa, Matthew, Jadon, Reuben, Amber and Kaleb, plus many great grandchildren. Sister / sister in-law of Barbra and John (deceased), Dorothy and Charles (both deceased). Service at 1:30pm Wednesday 17 at St Margaret's Church Kawerau. Thanks to Mountain View Rest Home for her care and support. She will be sadly missed as she had a wonderful sense of humor and was young at heart.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
