Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Joan Gertrude HOYLES

Joan Gertrude HOYLES Notice
HOYLES, Joan Gertrude. On 18th November, 2019 passed away peacefully at St. Andrews Village, Aged 99 years. Widow of the late Martin Hoyles. Joan lived happily in New Zealand for almost 60 years and was well loved, and a good friend to many. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 21st November, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
