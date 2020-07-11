Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waikumete Cemetery and Crematorium - Waikumete Chapel 2
4128 Great North Road
Glen Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan WARDROP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Frances WARDROP

Add a Memory
Joan Frances WARDROP Notice
WARDROP, Joan Frances. Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Wednesday 8 July 2020, aged 87. Loved and sadly missed by her brothers, John and Rob, sisters-in-law Betty and Lina, nephew Viv, nieces, Rebekah, Shona, Teresa, Susy, Kinue, grand nephews, Ryan, Shane, Kahurangi, William,Troy, Guy, Zen, grand nieces, Hannah-Mae, Laura, Amber, Billy-Jean, Ricky-Lee, great grand niece, Jordan, and great grand nephew Onyx. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Waikumete Chapel 2, Waikumete Cemetery and Crematorium, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden on Tuesday 14 July at 11 am, followed by a private cremation. At rest.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -