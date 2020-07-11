|
|
|
WARDROP, Joan Frances. Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Wednesday 8 July 2020, aged 87. Loved and sadly missed by her brothers, John and Rob, sisters-in-law Betty and Lina, nephew Viv, nieces, Rebekah, Shona, Teresa, Susy, Kinue, grand nephews, Ryan, Shane, Kahurangi, William,Troy, Guy, Zen, grand nieces, Hannah-Mae, Laura, Amber, Billy-Jean, Ricky-Lee, great grand niece, Jordan, and great grand nephew Onyx. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Waikumete Chapel 2, Waikumete Cemetery and Crematorium, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden on Tuesday 14 July at 11 am, followed by a private cremation. At rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020