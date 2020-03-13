Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Joan Frances VEALE

Joan Frances VEALE Notice
VEALE, Joan Frances. On 11 March 2020, peacefully at Orongo Rest Home, in her 90th year. Dearly loved Wife of Peter Avery Veale for 67 years. Born in Upper Hutt to Alice and Gus Craig, loved Sister of Mary (deceased). Cherished and loving Mother of Jim, Chris, Geoff, Murray and Dean. Mother-in-law of Barbara, Penny, Janice, Lesley and Inge. Grandmother of Richard, Loren, Kimberley, Jared, Zoe, Deanna, Allan, Samuel, Simon, Elisa and Kevin. Great Grandmother of Brianna and Ashton. She is sadly missed already, but alive in our memories and forever in our hearts. Sleep in peace. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Tuesday 17 March at 12:30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
