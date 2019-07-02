|
CHARLES, Joan Frances Philomena. Joan passed away 29 June 2019, age 88, with her family beside her. Loved wife of the late Bill; loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Diane, Stuart and Anthea, Patricia and Roger, Christina and John, Fiona and Patrick, and Teresa and Peter; loving and attentive Nana to 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A service for Joan will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Friday 5 July 2019 at 10.30am.
