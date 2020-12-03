|
|
|
FOWLER, Joan. Passed away at Radius Matua, Tauranga on 1 December 2020 aged 100 years. Devoted wife of the late Duncan. Treasured mother and mother in law of Malcolm (deceased) and Jill, Alex and Rosie, Jan and Doug, the late Bill, Graeme and Jan, Greg and Diane, Ross and Jill. Adored nana to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A truly wonderful life. A service for Joan will be held at St. Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Road Tauranga, on Friday 4 December 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020