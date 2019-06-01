|
GREENFIELD, Joan (nee Thuell) (Formerly Law). Peacefully on Wednesday, 29th May 2019 at Warkworth Hospital. Aged 97 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill Law, and latterly Forbes Greenfield. Loved mother of Lesley, Brent, Steven, Ronald, Kristine, and loved Step- mother of Gavin, and Mary. Much loved Nana, Great Nana, and Great Great Nana of many. Now Resting At Peace A Service in celebration of Joan's life will be held at Wellsford RSA Clubrooms, Matheson Road, Wellsford on Wednesday, the 5th of June 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff of Warkworth Hospital and also Heritage Rest Home, Wellsford, for their wonderful care, compassion and understanding in their care of 'Our Mum'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
