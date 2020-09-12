Home

Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Chapel of Memories
32 William Street
Huntly
GREIG, Joan Florence Johnson. On Thursday, 10th September 2020, passed peacefully at her home in Orini, aged 95 years. Loved daughter of the late Elsie and Fred. Cherished sister of Tom (deceased), Colin (deceased), Pearl (deceased), Max (deceased), Gwen (deceased), Dorothy, Margaret (deceased), Hillary (deceased) and Heather. Treasured Aunt to many. Joan will be at home with family. A Service for Joan will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Wednesday, 16 September at 1:30 PM followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Greig Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
