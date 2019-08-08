Home

Joan Evelyn SLOMAN

Joan Evelyn SLOMAN Notice
SLOMAN, Joan Evelyn. On 5th August, 2019 passed away peacefully in her sleep at Eastcliffe On Orakei, aged 104 years. Loved wife of the late Deryck, loved mother of Jan and Brett, loved Granny of Craig, Michele, and Ashley, and great Grandmother of Nicholas, Sophia, Elise, and Trista, and loved sister of Patricia Thuell. Lovingly remembered. A memorial service for Joan will be held in the All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Cemetery, 100 St. Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to RNZFB Guide Dogs, and may be paid directly to; BNZ Acc No: 0201920028330 08. All communications to the Sloman family C/- P O Box 25-731, St. Heliers, Auckland, 1740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
