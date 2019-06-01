Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Joan Ellen LEE

Joan Ellen LEE Notice
LEE, Joan Ellen. On 31st May, 2019 passed away peacefully at Carnarvon Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ah He, loving mother of Mei Nee, Verne, Tet Woo, Tet Yoon, Tet Chuan, and the late Yung Peng, mother-in-law of Beth and Duncan, loved Ah Ngin of Miu Wai, loving sister of Mary, Tom, John, and the late Fred. Will be sadly missed. The entire service for Joan will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 5th June, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All communications to the Lee family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
