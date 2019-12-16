|
MCKENZIE, Joan Elizabeth. 1934 - 2019. Passed away peacefully in Selwyn Oaks Hospital, Papakura on 14 December 2019 at 5:30pm. Joan touched so many lives and was dearly loved. She will be greatly missed by her Children; Judith and Gordon, Peter, Paul and Jo, Jenny and Damien. Grandchildren; Aaron, Lee, Katherine, David, Amy, Ethan, Fergus, Hannah and Lachlan. Great Grandchildren; Harry, Miley, Carter, Layla, Fletcher, Roxbrie, Billie. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 18th December 11am at The Papakura Baptist Church. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019