Joan Eileen SHARP

Joan Eileen SHARP Notice
SHARP, Joan Eileen. Peacefully at Wattle Downs Care Home on 6th of May 2020, aged 79 years old. Much loved wife of the late Neil John Sharp, Loved sister of John and sister in law of Doreen and Raewyn, Adored mother of Carol, Glenn, Brian, and Helen and mother in law of Erik and Helen. Wonderful grandmother of Danielle, Christa, Kelsey, Victoria, Oden, Paige, Timothy, Sarah, Benjamin and Samuel and great-grandmother of Cassandra and Hunter. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will be held. Messages to the family or to request a webstream link to [email protected] fountainsfunerals.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
