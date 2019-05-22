|
ROSSITER, Joan Eileen. Peacefully on 15 May 2019 at Waipuna Hospice after a long illness, aged 87 years. Treasured Mum and best friend of Pam. Adored Nana of Ken and Hayley, Chris, Mike, Matt, Jenn and Amelia, and Great Nana to Madi and Hayley. "A massive part of all our lives, she will be greatly missed by all". Special thanks for the care and support from the staff of Waipuna Hospice and the team at Hairini Family Health. In accordance with Joan's wishes, a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communication to the Rossiter Family, c/o 131A Ngatai Road, Tauranga 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
