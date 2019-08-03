|
BUTCHER, Joan Curtis. Passed away peacefully at the Everil Orr Rest Home, Mt Albert surrounded by family and friends on 31 July 2019. Beloved mother of Jen and her partner Louise. Adored wife of the late Peter. Much loved sister-in-law of Judy and Bryan and wonderful aunt to Elizabeth and Andrew, Michelle and Graeme. Honorary Mum to Paul, Emma and Emma. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 2pm on Thursday 8 August at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Everil Orr Rest Home for their amazing care, love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bowel Cancer NZ www.bowelcancernz.org.nz would be appreciated or can be made at the service. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019