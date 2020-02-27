Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrews Presbyterian Church
107 Centreway Road
Orewa
COOKE, Joan. After a long illness Mum passed away peacefully after a short stay with the caring and loving staff at the Beachfront Rest Home on Wednesday morning. Finally, she is now reunited after 22 years with the love of her life. Joan was a loving, caring and dedicated Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. The funeral will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Friday, 28th February at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
