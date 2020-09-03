|
|
|
CARROLL, Joan. Peacefully on Sunday 30th August 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved and cherished mum of Nigel, loved mum-in-law to Mandy, adored grandmother to Christopher and Kelsey, Kendyll and Ash and great grandmother to Frankie Mae. Due to current Auckland restrictions it will be a private family service. The family would like to thank Janice, Reena and the team from Howick Baptist Hospital for taking such wonderful care of our precious Joan. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Dementia New Zealand dementia.nz/#Donate.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020