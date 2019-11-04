Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Mc KIBBIN, Joan Caroline (nee Blake). Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 2 November 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loved mother of Adrian and Jeremy; mother- in-law of Susan and Leeanne; nana of Lincoln, Leitesha, Chelsea; great grandmother of Kyah, Irie, Nesta, Cyprus and Westlyn. Loved sister of the late Rodney Blake. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice (P.O. Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 5 November at 2.00pm and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the McKibbin family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt. 5040 Gee & Hickton - FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel. (04) 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
