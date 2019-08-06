|
McGEEHAN, Joan Caitlin-Jay (Jay). On August 3, 2019, passed away surrounded by her family at Shalom Court Rest Home, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Brian. Dearest mother of Belinda and Ray, Prudence, Amanda and Paul, Sarah and Tony. Treasured Nana of Jennifer and Alan, David and Brooke, Anna and Tom, and Liam and Alice. Loved Great Nana of Rachel, Elijah, Theodore, Noah, Freddie, Cooper, and Lenni. Loved sister of Phoebe and the late Edith and Harry. Loved niece to the late Edith Miller. A Service for Jay will be held at the Anglican Church of St Thomas, cnr of Kohimarama and St Heliers Bay Road, Tamaki on Saturday August 10, at 2.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Foundation for the Blind (Guide Dogs Training) Private Bag 99941, Newmarket would be appreciated. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Shalom Court for their loving care and kindness. All communications to the McGeehan Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019