TAYLOR, Joan Bowring. Born March 24th 1932. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 21st 2020. Much loved wife of the late Vic. Cherished mother of John, Stephen and Jackie, Mary and Joe, Michael and Renee, Patrick and Marjorie and Clare. Loved and adored grandmother of Riki, Erin, Scott, Jules, Nathan, Vincent, Alex, Jonah, Keoni and great grandmother of Vai, Zinnia and Tanerau. Special thanks to Mum's wonderful doctor, Rhona Levenberg, hospice nurses and carer who looked after her so beautifully. A private family funeral will be held and once current restrictions are lifted there will be a celebration of our wonderful mother's life. A faithful servant in the arms of God. An inspiring role model for us all to treasure.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020