BOULTON, Joan (nee Stubbs). Aged 96. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at Freeling Holt House. Much loved wife of the late Theo. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Jenny and the late John, Gary and Tina. Treasured nana of Cindy and Edward, Paul, Stacey, and adored great grandmother of Hannah and Scarlett. A huge thank you to the staff of Freeling Holt for the wonderful care they gave mum over the last year. Also Paula, mum's loving carer at Peninsula Club. Mum has been privately cremated as per her wishes. A celebration of her life will be held at Gary's place, 781 Kahikatea Flats Road, Waitoki on 29th September at 2pm. All family and friends welcome. All communications to Jenny McKay - [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019