Joan Beverly (nee McElwain) TREMEWAN

Joan Beverly (nee McElwain) TREMEWAN Notice
TREMEWAN, Joan Beverly (nee McElwain). Died on Monday 1 July 2019, in her 95th year. Loved and loving wife of the late Ray, mother of the late Larry, and Paul, Sue, Amanda and Lisa, and mother in law of the late Margery, and Sarah, Glyn, Grant and David. Also grandmother to 13 and great grandmother to 6. Grateful thanks to Edmonton Meadows (Henderson) staff for their kindness and excellent care for the past three years. A private service has been held. Any communications to: 209A Te Atatu Rd, Te Atatu South. A long life fully lived. Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai ra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
