Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Beatrice WILSON

Notice Condolences

Joan Beatrice WILSON Notice
WILSON, Joan Beatrice. Passed away on 23rd May 2019 at Kamo Home and Village; aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother of Desley, Laural (deceased,) and Nigel. Cherished Grandma Joan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Graveside Service for Joan will be held at the Returned Services section, Kauri Cemetery, Apotu Road Kauri, Whangarei at 1pm on Tuesday 28th May 2019. All communications to the "Wilson Family" c/- P.O Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.