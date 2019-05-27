|
WILSON, Joan Beatrice. Passed away on 23rd May 2019 at Kamo Home and Village; aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother of Desley, Laural (deceased,) and Nigel. Cherished Grandma Joan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Graveside Service for Joan will be held at the Returned Services section, Kauri Cemetery, Apotu Road Kauri, Whangarei at 1pm on Tuesday 28th May 2019. All communications to the "Wilson Family" c/- P.O Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
