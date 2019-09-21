|
BARRY, Joan (nee Hooton). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 17th September 2019, in her 97th year. Much loved wife of the late John Barry. Precious Mother to Kerrie, Raewyn and Michael, Joanne and Grant, John and Debbie. Nana to 9 and Great Grandmother to 16 children. Joan will be missed by the many she touched in her 96 years. A huge thank you goes out to the staff at Pohlen Hospital for the love and care given. A service to celebrate the life of Joan will be held in The Rosa Chapel,6 Tamihana St, Matamata, Tuesday, the 24th of September, at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Barry family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019