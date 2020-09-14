|
BARNFIELD, Joan (Mavis). Passed away peacefully at Glenbrae Rotorua on September 10th 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Herbert John (Bert). Much loved mother and mother in law of Nigel and Rodolfo and Sarah Walker. Loved grandmother of Samantha and Kate and Great Grandma to Amelia, Carter and Cassius. A special thanks to Sue Barker, Jerry and Cherry Douglas, and all of the team at Glenbrae and Fergusson Home, Dr Simon Firth for the love and care given to Mavis. A private gathering to farewell Mavis will be held. All communications to the Barnfield Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua Ph 3470069.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020