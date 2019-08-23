|
ZINZAN, Joan Anderson. Died 8 August 2019 in her 107th year. Beloved wife of the late Gwyn Lionel Zinzan (61170 4th Field Regiment). Loving mother and mother in law of the late Joanna and late Peter Hall, John and the late Alison Zinzan, Carol and Bill Currey and Robin Zinzan and Keith Bell. Loved "Joanie" of 12 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. A private family service was held at St James Anglican Church, Ardmore with burial there.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 23, 2019